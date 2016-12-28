Two suspects wanted in Amite gas station casino armed robbery

AMITE - Authorities are looking for two suspects who robbed a gas station casino at gunpoint last Thursday.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 22 around 8:18 p.m., officials received a report of a robbery at the Tall Timbers Casino on Hwy 16 in Amite.

Two armed suspects entered the casino fully masked and proceeded to demand money from a casino employee, officials said. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Detective Division at 1-888-200-4905 or 225-222-4413.

A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.