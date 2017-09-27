Two suspects sought in casino armed robbery

ST. MARTINVILLE - Two suspects are wanted in connection with a casino robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, shortly after 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a casino in the 1100 block of Clover Hill Road.

Investigators learned that two white males, each with a handgun, robbed the casino of an undetermined amount of cash.

Suspect number one is a white male, 6'3", medium build, according to the Sheriff's Office. Suspect number two is a white male, 5'6", slim build, according to the Sheriff's Office. The two were last seen wearing long sleeve black shirts, blue jeans, plastic masks, sunglasses and black hats.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they were seen exiting the parking lot traveling north on Hwy. 31 in a black truck with an LED type light bar and tinted windows.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the two suspects is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 394-3071.