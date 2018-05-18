90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two students dead after two-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish

1 hour 55 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 May 18, 2018 11:55 AM May 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN PARISH- According to KATC two St. Martinville High School students are among the three people killed in a crash on Highway 96 Friday morning.

The St. Martin Parish Superintendent Lottie Beebe confirmed the information. The identity of the third person has not been released at this time. Reports say a sophomore was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash was reported before 9 a.m. on Highway 96. The roadway was closed after the crash but has since reopened. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days