Two students dead after two-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH- According to KATC two St. Martinville High School students are among the three people killed in a crash on Highway 96 Friday morning.

The St. Martin Parish Superintendent Lottie Beebe confirmed the information. The identity of the third person has not been released at this time. Reports say a sophomore was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash was reported before 9 a.m. on Highway 96. The roadway was closed after the crash but has since reopened.