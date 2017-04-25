79°
Two students arrested for trying to set fire at Friendship Capitol High School
BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles have been arrested for attempting to set a fire at their school.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the two were arrested after they tried to set a fire at Friendship Capitol High School. The fire department says the two tried to start a fire using paper and a notebook.
The two were arrested on charges of simple arson.
