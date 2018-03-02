Two students arrested for making threatening social media post at Walker High School

WALKER - Police have arrested two students for posting a picture deemed threatening by officials at Walker High School.

The Walker Police Department said the incident involved two students who took a "selfie" in a classroom Wednesday. Officials said the students edited the image to make it look like one of them had a weapon. The picture was shared on social media, after which law enforcement began investigating.

17-year-old Gage Allen was charged with terrorizing, according to police. An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with intimidation and interference in the operations of schools.

"Through our investigation, we confirmed that the image was altered, and we were able to determine that there was no credible threat to the school or to any of the students, faculty, or administration," Walker Police Chief David Addison said.

In response to the image and other copycat threats following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Walker Police assured anyone thinking of starting a rumor about school violence that they should "be prepared to go to jail." Officials noted that their agency, and others across the country, were struggling with rumors of potential school violence.

"The willingness of people to intentionally cause or create rumors about threats of school violence or willfully aid in the spread of such rumors is a troubling trend," Chief Addison said. "Such an action is a crime and punishment for such a crime is hash, as it should be."

Earlier this week, Livingston Parish School Superintendent Rick Wentzel issued a statement to parents asking them to speak to their children about the impact of repeating or making inappropriate statements or threats.

"We encourage our community to come together at this time and remain vigilant so we can keep our schools safe and continue to do the important work of education our children," Wentzel said.

Allen was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center with a bond of $25,000. The minor was charged and released to the custody of parents.