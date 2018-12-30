61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two shot in Coursey Blvd. parking lot overnight

1 day 7 hours 33 minutes ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 December 29, 2018 9:14 AM December 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Two people had minor injuries after a shooting in a parking lot on Coursey Boulevard near Southpark Drive overnight.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

The shooting left one person with a gunshot injury to their foot and the second victim in a leg.

While detectives are still working the case, they said early Saturday, it appears the victims and suspects knew each other.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days