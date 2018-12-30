Two shot in Coursey Blvd. parking lot overnight

BATON ROUGE – Two people had minor injuries after a shooting in a parking lot on Coursey Boulevard near Southpark Drive overnight.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

The shooting left one person with a gunshot injury to their foot and the second victim in a leg.

While detectives are still working the case, they said early Saturday, it appears the victims and suspects knew each other.

