Two sheriff's offices compete, raise $2,900 for Salvation Army

Wednesday, December 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The Salvation Army says friendly competition between two Louisiana sheriff's offices has raised $2,900 for the charity.

A news release Tuesday says Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies rang in nearly $1,900 during Friday's Red Kettle Challenge, while Caddo Parish deputies raised just over $1,000.

It's the challenge's third year. Bossier deputies won them all.

Last year, Bossier deputies raised $1,700 - only about $75 more than Caddo deputies. In 2016, the departments raised nearly $6,400, with $3,647 from Bossier and $2,745 from Caddo.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator thanks residents who braved the rain for a worthy cause.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says his officers are excited to keep the championship, but the real winners are people helped by the Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier.

