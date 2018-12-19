Two sheriff's offices compete, raise $2,900 for Salvation Army

Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The Salvation Army says friendly competition between two Louisiana sheriff's offices has raised $2,900 for the charity.



A news release Tuesday says Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies rang in nearly $1,900 during Friday's Red Kettle Challenge, while Caddo Parish deputies raised just over $1,000.



It's the challenge's third year. Bossier deputies won them all.



Last year, Bossier deputies raised $1,700 - only about $75 more than Caddo deputies. In 2016, the departments raised nearly $6,400, with $3,647 from Bossier and $2,745 from Caddo.



Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator thanks residents who braved the rain for a worthy cause.



Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says his officers are excited to keep the championship, but the real winners are people helped by the Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier.