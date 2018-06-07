72°
Latest Weather Blog
Two seriously hurt in shooting on Byron Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a double shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Byron Avenue. Police say two people were shot at the scene and taken to an area hospital.
Both victims are male and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Free lunch program keeping children fed over the summer
-
Judge orders state to turn over documents regarding license revocation for Prairieville...
-
History revealed under facade at shopping center
-
Baton Rouge Zoo to reopen Thursday after storm damage forces two-day closure
-
18-wheeler fire briefly closes I-10 East on Basin Bridge