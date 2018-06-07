72°
Two seriously hurt in shooting on Byron Avenue

7 hours 45 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a double shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Byron Avenue. Police say two people were shot at the scene and taken to an area hospital.

Both victims are male and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Check back for updates.

