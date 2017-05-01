75°
Two rescued from sinking vessel in Atchafalaya Bay

May 01, 2017 10:25 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard says two people were rescued after their fishing boat started sinking in the Atchafalaya Bay Sunday.

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 10:02 p.m. of the fishing vessel David Boy taking on water after striking a piling. A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was dispatched and were hoisted to safety.

A Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries boat crew then transferred the two survivors to emergency medical services.

