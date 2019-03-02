Two perfect 10s lead LSU Gymnastics past Georgia

BATON ROUGE- LSU Gymnastics scored a season high score of 197.900 Friday night in the PMAC against No. 7 Georgia.

Senior Lexie Priessman made her return to the lineup after and injury and scored a perfect 10.0 score on bars. Later in the meet, Sarah Finnegan scored a perfect 10.0 on beam to help get LSU the 197.900-196.325 win.

Priessman became just the fourth gymnast in LSU history to earn a perfect score on the bars.

Finnegan's perfect performance on beam makes her the only person in the NCAA to score a perfect score on that apparatus this season. Her score was one of five quality scores that led them to a 49.650 on the event which was the second-highest score in school history.

Finnegan also finished with an All-Around score of 39.675 which was good enough for her 9th All-Around title this season.

LSU was also lights out on floor as Kennedi Edney scored a 9.925. Scores of 9.95 from Finnegan and a 9.925 from McKenna Kelley led them to the win.

Up next, the Tigers host Oregon State, Friday March 8th for Senior Night.