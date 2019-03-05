Two people shot near Walmart on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Two people were transported with injuries after a shooting on College Drive Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the Walmart parking lot on College. BRPD confirms they are investigating the situation.

Sources tell WBRZ two people were transported from the scene, their injuries are not life threatening.

There's no word yet on possible suspects. We've reached out to authorities for more information.