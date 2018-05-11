83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people seriously hurt after shooting on N 47th Street

1 hour 31 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 May 11, 2018 6:52 PM May 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two have been hospitalized after a shooting off Gus Young Avenue Friday.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on North 47th Street near Gus Young. Authorities say two people were transported with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days