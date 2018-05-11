83°
Two people seriously hurt after shooting on N 47th Street
BATON ROUGE - Two have been hospitalized after a shooting off Gus Young Avenue Friday.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on North 47th Street near Gus Young. Authorities say two people were transported with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
