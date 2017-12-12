Two people killed in school bus fire identified

OAKLAND, Iowa - Family and friends are remembering the 16-year-old girl and 74-year-old school bus driver who died in a fire in western Iowa.

Eighteen-year-old Bailey Rose told the Omaha World-Herald she took a weightlifting class with Megan Klindt last year and remembers her caring and energetic nature.

Klindt and Donnie Hendricks died Tuesday morning after fire engulfed their bus.

Riverside Community Schools Superintendent Timothy Mitchell says the district suffered a tragic loss in the fire.