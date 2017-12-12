40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people killed in school bus fire identified

1 hour 19 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2017 Dec 12, 2017 December 12, 2017 8:00 PM December 12, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OAKLAND, Iowa - Family and friends are remembering the 16-year-old girl and 74-year-old school bus driver who died in a fire in western Iowa.
  
Eighteen-year-old Bailey Rose told the Omaha World-Herald she took a weightlifting class with Megan Klindt last year and remembers her caring and energetic nature.
  
Klindt and Donnie Hendricks died Tuesday morning after fire engulfed their bus.
  
Riverside Community Schools Superintendent Timothy Mitchell says the district suffered a tragic loss in the fire.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days