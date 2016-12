Two people injured in shooting near North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - BRPD is investigating a shooting that left two people injured near North Blvd.

According to BRPD, it happened around 9:30 p.m. near North Blvd. and 14th Street.

Officials say the two victims suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have any information on a shooter or a motive at this time, and are asking for assistance from people in the area to identify a suspect.