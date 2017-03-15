41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two people hospitalized after car crashes into a home in Baker

By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Two people are in the hospital Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a home in Baker.

Baker Police responded to the call at 3609 Lavey Ln. shortly after 4 a.m. Police say the vehicle was possibly traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a telephone pole, skidded across three front yards before crashing into a bedroom. 

Police say the residents inside the home were not hurt. 

The passenger was transported to the hospital by EMS, and Baker Police took the driver to the hospital. Police say the passenger of the vehicle was hurt. The driver was taken into custody.

Investigators say any charges will be pending until a toxicology report is returned. 

This is a developing story.

