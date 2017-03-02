Two people had to be cut of mangled wreck on Jefferson Hwy. Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Jefferson Highway closed Thursday morning after a crash required people from two vehicles be cut from the mangled wreckage.

Firefighters said those injured were rushed to an area hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. in the 13000 block of Jefferson Highway. The street was closed between Tiger Bend and Baringer Foreman.

