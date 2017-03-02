67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people had to be cut of mangled wreck on Jefferson Hwy. Thursday

2 hours 28 minutes 5 seconds ago March 02, 2017 Mar 2, 2017 Thursday, March 02 2017 March 02, 2017 11:39 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Jefferson Highway closed Thursday morning after a crash required people from two vehicles be cut from the mangled wreckage.

Firefighters said those injured were rushed to an area hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. in the 13000 block of Jefferson Highway. The street was closed between Tiger Bend and Baringer Foreman.

Click HERE to access WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology at any time.

***********

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days