Two people, dog escape Goodwood Blvd. house fire

WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Goodwood Blvd. 

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. 

Authorities say an elderly man, his dog and the man's caretaker were at the home at the time of the fire. The caretaker was in the kitchen cooking and smelled smoke coming from the A/C unit area. Authorities say the flames went through the roof of the home.

The caretaker was able to get the man and the dog out of the home safely.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

