Two people captured on camera stealing from Lowe's in Gonzales

1 hour 57 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 April 10, 2018 3:39 PM April 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two people captured on camera stealing items from Lowe's on Airline Highway.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on March 29. Deputies made contact with the store manager, who told officials he witnessed a male place cordless drills and a 24V battery in the female's purse.

The manager attempted to stop the two, but as shown in the video, was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.

