Two people captured on camera stealing from Lowe's in Gonzales
GONZALES - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two people captured on camera stealing items from Lowe's on Airline Highway.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on March 29. Deputies made contact with the store manager, who told officials he witnessed a male place cordless drills and a 24V battery in the female's purse.
The manager attempted to stop the two, but as shown in the video, was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.
