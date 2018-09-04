Two out of three juveniles captured after escaping group home, stealing vehicle in Pointe Coupee

FORDOCHE - Authorities are advising residents in Pointe Coupee Parish to be on the lookout for one of three juveniles who escaped a state group home.

According to the sheriff's office, the three escaped the group home sometime before 10 p.m. Monday. Deputies say the juveniles stole a vehicle and drove it a short distance before abandoning it around Reno Street in Fordoche. From there, the sheriff's office says the boys ran into a nearby wooded area.

Overnight, deputies arrested a male juvenile. Another turned himself in prior to arriving in Pointe Coupee, according to authorities. The third juvenile, described as a white male, is said to be accompanied my a female.

Residents in the area are advised to keep their homes and vehicles locked and to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff's office at (225) 694-3737.