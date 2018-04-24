Two officers in critical condition after shooting at Home Depot in Dallas

Photo: WFAA

DALLAS - Two police officers are seriously hurt after a shooting at a Home Depot in Texas Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, two of its officers were shot while helping a security guard who was responding to an incident in the store.

WFAA says police are still looking for 29-year-old Armando Juarez, the suspected shooter.

The two officers, a man and a woman, are still in critical condition.

