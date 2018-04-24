66°
Two officers in critical condition after shooting at Home Depot in Dallas

3 hours 45 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 April 24, 2018 5:46 PM April 24, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WFAA

DALLAS - Two police officers are seriously hurt after a shooting at a Home Depot in Texas Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, two of its officers were shot while helping a security guard who was responding to an incident in the store.

WFAA says police are still looking for 29-year-old Armando Juarez, the suspected shooter.

The two officers, a man and a woman, are still in critical condition.

Check back for updates.

