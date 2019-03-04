Two NOPD officers injured in Sunday night motorcycle crash

45°
NEW ORLEANS - Two motorcycle police officers in New Orleans were injured after they collided Sunday night in the Lower Garden District.

Nola.com/ The Times-Picayune reports that both officers complained of leg pain after the crash near Magazine Street. Authorities say their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating what led to the crash. Authorities didn't say if speed was a factor.

