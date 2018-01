Two New Year's babies born in Baton Rouge

Photo: Aimee and Stephen Baehr with their new baby.

BATON ROUGE- The first baby born in Baton Rouge in 2018 was born at the Woman's Hospital early Monday morning.

The little bundle of joy was born at 12:16 a.m.

Another baby was born at 12:46 a.m. at the Birth Center of Baton Rouge. According to a release the little boy, born to Aimee and Stephen Baehr, weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces. The newborn is the parent's second at the Birth Center of Baton Rouge.