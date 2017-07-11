Two new wildfires force evacuations in California

OROVILLE, Calif. - Two new fires are surging and forcing evacuations in California.

A blaze that broke out in San Diego County about 2 p.m. Tuesday quickly surged to over half a square mile. It forced the closure of Interstate 8 and the evacuation of five homes in Alpine, a town of 15,000 people about 50 miles northeast of San Diego.

In Northern California, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations along four roads near a 2-acre fire burning north of Auburn.