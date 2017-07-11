75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two new wildfires force evacuations in California

1 hour 18 minutes 3 seconds ago July 11, 2017 Jul 11, 2017 Tuesday, July 11 2017 July 11, 2017 9:07 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OROVILLE, Calif. - Two new fires are surging and forcing evacuations in California.
  
A blaze that broke out in San Diego County about 2 p.m. Tuesday quickly surged to over half a square mile. It forced the closure of Interstate 8 and the evacuation of five homes in Alpine, a town of 15,000 people about 50 miles northeast of San Diego.
  
In Northern California, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations along four roads near a 2-acre fire burning north of Auburn.
  
Sacramento television station KCRA reports video shot from its helicopter shows at least one structure has been destroyed by the fire.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days