77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two New Orleans police officers face battery charges, firing

1 hour 2 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 July 25, 2018 7:53 AM July 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: George Gomez was injured by New Orleans Police Officers John Galman and Spencer Sutton./The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two New Orleans police officers are charged with battery and could lose their jobs after a bar fight that put a man in the hospital.

A statement from the New Orleans Police Department says the officers were the aggressors in the altercation. Both are December 2017 graduates from the police training academy and still on probation.

The department says formal termination proceedings against the two will begin Wednesday, and an investigation will determine whether more serious charges are warranted. News outlets report the fight happened at a bar in the Mid-City neighborhood.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days