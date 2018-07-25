Two New Orleans police officers face battery charges, firing after attack

Photo: George Gomez was injured by New Orleans Police Officers John Galman and Spencer Sutton./The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two New Orleans police officers are charged with battery and could lose their jobs after a bar fight that put a man in the hospital.

A statement from the New Orleans Police Department says the officers were the aggressors in the altercation. Both are December 2017 graduates from the police training academy and still on probation.

The department says formal termination proceedings against the two will begin Wednesday, and an investigation will determine whether more serious charges are warranted. News outlets report the fight happened at a bar in the Mid-City neighborhood.

The officers have been identified as Spencer Sutton and John Galman.

The victim, George Gomez, has been released from the hospital.