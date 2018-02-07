Two mothers seeking answers after daycare reportedly waxed children's eyebrows

Photo: KNDO

PASCO, WA - Two mothers have filed police reports after a daycare center reportedly waxed their children's eyebrows.

The daycare is a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College, and is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. These complaints are the first to be filed against the center.

One of the mothers, Glenda Maria Cruz, says she's been taking her son to the daycare center since he was three months old. She says something like this has never happened before.

"I actually checked in with some moms that I know and I told them to check your sons and they said nothing," Cruz said. "Just my son and her daughter are the only ones."

The other mother, Alyssa Salgado, was shocked when she picked up her daughter. "She had a couple tears in her eyes," she said, also commenting on a red mark between the girl's eyebrows. "This is something that should not happen; that shouldn't cross your mind as a provider," Salgado said.

Both mothers have removed their children from the daycare.

The Pasco Police Department says the case is under investigation.