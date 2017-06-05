Two more umbrella days, changes mid-week

Expect more showers and thunderstorms to continue today and into tomorrow.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue with highs in the mid 80s. The earlier rain occurs in your location, the cooler the temperature will be. Expect more rain around the region today than yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies will remain overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Up Next: By Wednesday, the sticky and unsettled pattern will come to an end thanks to a cold front. This will allow overnight low temperatures to potentially reach the low 60s. However, the drier air and plentiful sunshine will mean high temperatures can reach for the upper 80s and potentially 90 degrees. The next chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm doesn’t appear until Sunday.

The Tropics: The season has started off fairly quiet. A weak disturbance in the Gulf is upsetting the atmosphere and could increase local rain chances Monday and Tuesday, but no tropical development is anticipated.

THE SCIENCE: An upper level low is currently located near Texarkana with several spokes of energy wrapping around it. One is producing convection over the Gulf of Mexico south of Morgan City. A second is producing convection east of Brownsville, Texas and the third is northwest of San Antonio, Texas. With those impulses wrapping around the upper low, there should still be enough organized lift for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next 36 hours. Atmospheric moisture is not quite as high as it was over the weekend, but locally heavy rain could still produce issues in some areas. A shortwave associated with a second upper level low over the Great Lakes will gradually pick up the southern upper low on Tuesday night, finally pushing deeper moisture out of the local area on Wednesday. A weak front will sweep through the area and a long awaited dry spell is expected beneath a northwest upper level flow. This will continue until southerly winds begin to pump moisture back into the area by late Sunday—hence a return of rain chances. As far as temperatures go, drier air will mean cooler overnight lows with a few locations possibly dipping into the low 60s Thursday and Friday mornings. Drier air also warms more efficiently and thus high temperatures will warm farther, possibly reaching 90 by the weekend.

--Josh