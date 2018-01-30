Two moments at LSU took Alex Bregman to the World Series

Baton Rouge, LA - "Every time I think back to the World Series I just kind of lose myself a little and fall asleep and just dream of what we just did. It was crazy."

Just over two years after playing at LSU, Alex Bregman brought home the World Series to Houston, but without the lessons on the field at Alex Box Stadium and from head coach Paul Mainieri, he wouldn't have made it to baseball's biggest stage.

"I always look back to two moments, I made an error my freshman year in the College World Series and I had a huge slump my sophomore year and he stuck with me through all of it and he shows confidence in his players. It's pretty special to have a coach believe in his players like Coach Mainieri does it makes you want to run through a wall for him."

And that's why guys like Bregman play as freshman and take LSU to Omaha, a mind set that he's trying to pass on to Tigers for years to come.

"I think they have to work hard. They have to decide that they want to be successful. If you don't decide that you want to be the best baseball player you can be. You're not going to make it, you have to be obsessed and you have to love it and I loved being able to swipe the card to open the baseball facility and hit at all hours of the night and get better at what we were trying to do which was go to Omaha and win. I was fortunate to go to Omaha, I got to go twice, I wish we could've won but it was 3 years I'll never forget."

And now Bregman with hopefully many more season to make even more memories in the big leagues.