At least one injured after shooting on Florida Boulevard

21 minutes 19 seconds ago April 30, 2017 Apr 30, 2017 Sunday, April 30 2017 April 30, 2017 2:31 PM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting that left at least one injured on Florida Boulevard Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on Florida Boulevard near Capitol Campers.

According to BRPD, at least one person was shot in the abdomen.

Other sources say two victims were taken to the hospital, both minors. One victim reportedly suffered serious injuries while the other suffered minor injuries. 

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

