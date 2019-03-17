Two men tied up in dating app quarrel leads to murder investigation

BATON ROUGE – An apparent lover’s quarrel ended in a deadly altercation on a quiet Baton Rouge street early Saturday morning.

David Riggins, 64, was killed after a gun fired in a fight with another man, identified as Vernon Mosby, 34, who was charged with Riggins’ death.

The shooting happened around 6:30 Saturday morning in the St. Regis neighborhood, a gated subdivision off Old Hammond Highway just east of Airline Highway. According to eyewitnesses and police documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, Mosby used a dating app called Jack’d, popular among men looking for other men, to figure out Riggins may have another love interest spending the night with him. According to records, Mosby jumped a fence to Riggins’ home and vigorously knocked on doors and windows until Riggins and the person staying with him at the home woke up.

Mosby told authorities Riggins finally came to an entrance and was armed. The two got into a scuffle, Mosby said, and the gun fired, the bullet firing into Riggins who died from the gunshot.

Mosby ran from the scene but called 911 and eventually returned and was arrested, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ.

The person who was staying at the home with Riggins told Mosby to leave, Mosby told detectives.

Mosby fled the area but left his 8-year-old daughter in a car nearby but eventually returned and was arrested.

Mosby was charged with murder and a charge related to leaving his child at the crime scene.

Riggins is the former mayor of the small, southwestern Louisiana town of Vinton.

