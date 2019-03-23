Two men killed in St. Helena double shooting

ST. HELENA – Two men are dead after a double shooting on Opal Bennet Road early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the scene around 2:16 Saturday were the men were found shot.

The crime scene is a at a home in a cluster of residences off Hwy. 16 near the St. Helena – Tangipahoa parish lines east of I-55.

The department did not release additional details and said the motive of the shooting is unclear.

The victims’ names were not released.

