Two men arrested with 26 pounds of marijuana

BATON ROUGE- Two men are in custody after detectives seized 26 pounds of marijuana from a Baton Rouge home.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Patrick Moore and 39-year-old Toni Bell for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with CDS.

BRPD Narcotics division caught the two while they were conducting an investigation. Both men were living at 6140 Callion Drive. Police say they found 26 pounds of marijuana along with 24 dosages of pills and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Moore and Bell were arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.