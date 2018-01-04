41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two men arrested on over 500 counts of child pornography

3 hours 9 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, January 04 2018 Jan 4, 2018 January 04, 2018 8:37 AM January 04, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker
Photo: Ryan Horak and Joseph Graves

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested two men on 540 counts of child pornography.

“As we begin a new year, my office’s resolution to taking child predators off our streets remains,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will continue working tirelessly to find those exploiting children and bring them to justice.”

Ryan Horak, 20, was arrested on 500 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Joseph Graves, 26, was arrested on 40 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison.

If anyone has additional information or concerns about the alleged offenders – including information regarding possible victims, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days