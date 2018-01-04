Two men arrested on over 500 counts of child pornography

Photo: Ryan Horak and Joseph Graves

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested two men on 540 counts of child pornography.

“As we begin a new year, my office’s resolution to taking child predators off our streets remains,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will continue working tirelessly to find those exploiting children and bring them to justice.”

Ryan Horak, 20, was arrested on 500 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Joseph Graves, 26, was arrested on 40 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison.

If anyone has additional information or concerns about the alleged offenders – including information regarding possible victims, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.