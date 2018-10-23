Two men arrested following midday robbery

Orlando Barnes (left) and Jamie Payne (right) were arrested and charged with armed robbery on 10/22/18

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two suspects in a Monday afternoon robbery on Blvd. De Province.

According to police documents, the victims were completing a landscaping job when 18-year-old Orlando Barnes approached them with a pistol and demanded their wallets and cell phones. Another man, later identified as 21-year-old Jamie Payne acted as a lookout during the incident.

The victims gave them four phones and $634 in cash before the suspects fled the scene. Ten minutes later, police found a vehicle matching the description of the one on Blvd. De Province. After being pulled over, officers witnessed Barnes throw the stolen items into a grassy area.

Police found the pistol and clothing matching the description of the robbers inside the vehicle. It was later learned that the gun was stolen as well. Barnes and Payne were both arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for armed robbery.