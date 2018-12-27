Two men arrested following drug busts in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities in Iberville Parish have arrested two suspects as a result of separate drug busts.

One arrest came after authorities executed a search warrant at a Plaquemine home. During the search authorities seized illegal drugs and weapons. Rashad Seals was arrested at the scene.

Seals is facing charges that include possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful use of body armor. Authorities advised that additional arrests are forthcoming.

According to the sheriff's office, Brandon Wesson was arrested during a different drug bust in the parish. Wesson's charges include possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.