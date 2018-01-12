Two men arrested after bringing guns to Assumption high school campus

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Two men were arrested after they brought weapons to an Assumption Parish high school Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the area of Assumption High School in reference to a disturbance. While en route to the scene, deputies spotted the suspect vehicle on LA 308.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and interviewed the driver, John Lewis Jr. The other occupants of the vehicle were also interviewed, including Javon Lacy.

After speaking to the occupants, deputies seized two handguns and confirmed it was the same vehicle spotted on Assumption High property.

Lewis was charged with two counts of illegal carrying of a firearm or dangerous weapons by a student/non-student on school premises.



Lacy was also charged with illegal carrying of a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student/non-student on school premises. He's also charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon for a previous warrant.

Authorities say the two are not students at Assumption High School.