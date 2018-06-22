85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two Louisiana musicians indicted for money laundering, fraud

Friday, June 22 2018
Source: APNewsNow
By: Associated Press
Irvin Mayfield
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal authorities have added new money laundering and fraud charges to those already faced by two prominent New Orleans musicians.
  
A superseding indictment was filed Thursday against award-winning trumpet player Irvin Mayfield and his artistic and business partner, pianist Ronald Markham. Both are former board members of the charitable New Orleans Public Library Foundation.
  
The new indictment expands on last year's accusations that the two spent money raised for public libraries on themselves. Both have pleaded not guilty in the case and are due in court again July 2 to be arraigned on the revised charges.

