Two local stars nominated for McDonald's All-American game

BATON ROUGE- Two local hoops stars got the chance of a lifetime due to their dominance on the court.

Both Jordan Wright from Dunham High and Tiara Young were nominated for the Mcdonald's All-American roster.

"Him getting to the basket in an high school game is like LeBron taking it to the rim in an NBA game from a physicality stand point," said Dunham head coach Jonathan Pixley.

"When she gets into that mindset that nobody can stop her it gets scary for the other team, because she can go out for 20 in a row," said Walker head coach Korey Arnold.

Both Jordan and Tiara understand there is still plenty of work to be done on their game.

"When I first got here I was just worried about trying to score and that was pretty much it. Now I'm looking at it from a I'm trying to perfect the game on defense and I want to go out in rebound," said Wright. "I want to be the best overall player I can be."

When wright arrived at Dunham high school, he described himself as lazy.

He decided to make a deal with his head coach Jonathan Pixley to push him harder than Jordan thought possible, so he could be better than imaginable.

"In a few months I'm going to be in college so those guys are going to be just as good as me so I need to have something that will separate me once I get to college," said Wright.

"When I say he changed our program, sure he changed our program. We're state champions now. That could be enough for most people. For him, it's not. His legacy reaches far beyond that," said Pixely

Over at Walker, the five star guard can go off on any night. The LSU commit, averaging 30 points per game, but the challenge for Tiara is to continue to push the pace and never settle.

"I like to get people involved, but if we're down or something and it is time to score, my whole momentum just changes. My whole mindset," said Young.

"I think if she works hard and gets to LSU and really works hard in her skillset. Her mind game. She definetely a pro," said Arnold.

"I just tell myself that I'm going to outwork everybody because I want to be the best," said Young.

The work will continue for the pair as neither was selected for the all-star game, but both will be players to keep your eye on as they move to the next level.