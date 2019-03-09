Two killed in vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday

POINTE COUPEE PARISH- A two car crash left two dead near Simmensport Bridge in Point Coupee Parish early Saturday morning.

The crash took the lives of 35-year-old Brandon Wright and 36-year-old Erica Thomas.

According to police, 61-year-old Dannie Dixon was traveling southbound on Hwy 1 in a 1997 international log truck. Dixon crossed the centerline of the roadway while trying to make a wide right turn.

At the same time, Wright and Thomas were traveling northbound on Hwy 1 in a 2014 Mercedes C350 when they struck the rear axle of Dixon's truck and overturned in a nearby canal.

Wright and Thomas were properly restrained at the time of the crash but were both pronounced dead on the scene. Dixon was not injured.

Toxicology samples were taken from both Dixon and Wright and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to determine if impairment was a factor.