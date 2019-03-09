78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two killed in vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday

1 hour 31 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 March 09, 2019 2:34 PM March 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE PARISH- A two car crash left two dead near Simmensport Bridge in Point Coupee Parish early Saturday morning.

The crash took the lives of 35-year-old Brandon Wright and 36-year-old Erica Thomas.

According to police, 61-year-old Dannie Dixon was traveling southbound on Hwy 1 in a 1997 international log truck. Dixon crossed the centerline of the roadway while trying to make a wide right turn.

At the same time, Wright and Thomas were traveling northbound on Hwy 1 in a 2014 Mercedes C350 when they struck the rear axle of Dixon's truck and overturned in a nearby canal.

Wright and Thomas were properly restrained at the time of the crash but were both pronounced dead on the scene. Dixon was not injured.

Toxicology samples were taken from both Dixon and Wright and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to determine if impairment was a factor.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days