Two killed in head-on crash on LA 20

CHACKBAY - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Sunday night in Lafourche Parish.

According to a release by LSP, the crash was reported on LA 20 near Farmer Lane. It took the lives of 22-year-old Raini Scioneaux and 23-year-old Brennan Clement.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Scioneaux was driving on LA 20 in a 2018 Nissan Sentra. For reasons still under investigation, Scioneaux's car ran off the roadway and she overcorrected in an attempt to regain control.

At that point, Scioneaux struck a 2013 Lexus G46 driven by 49-year-old George Popov. Scioneaux and her passenger were not wearing seat belts and suffered fatal injuries.

Popov was properly restrained and was not injured. His passenger, 17-year-old Aleksander Popov sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Scioneaux and a standard toxicology reported is pending. Authorities say Popov was found to be impaired and was arrested following the crash.