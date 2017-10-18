Two killed in early morning crash on Interstate 55

PONCHATOULA- Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash on the elevated section of Interstate 55 early Wednesday morning.

The crash claimed the lives of 78-year-old Earl J. Daigle and 73-year-old Anna Nimon.

Louisiana State Troopers say, the crash occurred when Daigle was driving his 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Truck northbound on Interstate 55 in the right lane. Daigle's vehicle was hit from behind by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 43-year-old Brain Gregoire.

After the impact, Daigle's vehicle crashed into the right bridge rail, then it traveled across both northbound lanes as it overturned and struck the left bridge rail.

Nimon, who was the front seat passenger in Daigle's vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Daigle was transported to an area hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Gregoire was not injured in the crash.

All occupants in the crash were wearing their seatbelts, authorities said, and impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor.