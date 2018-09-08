Two killed in early morning crash in St. James

ST JAMES - Two people were killed in a head-on collision in St. James Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Patrick Miller, 24, of Columbus, Georgia and Raymond Walker, 31, of Martin, Tenessee were both killed along LA 3127 in St. James. Investigators with the Louisiana State Police say Miller crossed the center line on LA 3127 and struck Walker's vehicle head-on around 3:30 a.m.

Both Miller and Walker suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. It is not known at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash, State Police said.