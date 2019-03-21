Two killed after car crashes into salon, causes fire in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple people are dead after an attempted traffic stop ended in a crash and fire at a New Orleans beauty salon Wednesday night.

Two people were killed and four others were seriously injured after a car crashed into Unity-1 Beauty Supply Hair Salon at the corner of Washington Avenue and S. White Street sometime after 8 p.m., according to WWL-TV. New Orleans Police Superintendent Chief Shaun Ferguson said officers attempted to pull over what they thought was a stolen car at the corner of Toledano and Derbigny Street.

Authorities say the car didn't stop when police used their lights and instead sped up. Soon after, officers reported smoke in the distance.

Police initially reported two people inside the car and a customer getting her hair done were killed. However, Thursday morning a spokesperson for the police department said the customer rescued from the burning building suffered serious burns but was still alive.

Two minors and another woman were also seriously injured.

Ferguson told WWL the crash and fire are under investigation.