Two juveniles injured after shooting on Jackson Avenue

Friday, November 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a shooting on Jackson Avenue.

The shooting was reported Friday night just after 9 o'clock in the 5100 block of Jackson Ave. off North Foster Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, two juvenile male victims were transported from the scene. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

