Two juveniles arrested in connection to overnight burglary

Tuesday, February 20 2018
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department says they've arrested two juveniles in connection to a burglary Tuesday morning. 

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at a home in the 1700 block of Duane Street.  

Authorities say the suspect fled from that scene but was later found hiding in a culvert. The Baton Rouge Fire Department provided police with a ladder, so the suspect could climb out.

He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of aggravated burglary and resisting arrest.

Another juvenile was located and booked as an accessory. 

Authorities say all stolen property was recovered. 

