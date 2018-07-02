Two judges suspended amid allegations of improper conduct

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two Louisiana judges have been placed on suspension by the state Supreme Court amid allegations of improper conduct.

The New Orleans Advocate reports state District Judge Jeff Perilloux of St. John the Baptist Parish was suspended Friday; Judge Byron Williams of the criminal district court in New Orleans sought and was granted a suspension, which began Monday.

Williams' attorney, Ernest Jones, said Williams stepped aside due to "highly publicized" allegations that Williams denies.

The New Orleans Advocate and Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, both citing anonymous sources, reported allegations of Williams improperly touching women and making inappropriate comments from the bench.

Perilloux, meanwhile, has been indicted on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery. He had already taken a leave of absence. He denies the allegations.