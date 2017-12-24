48°
Two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-12

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-12 Sunday morning.

The crash occurred sometime after 10:00 a.m. on I-12 eastbound near the Airline Hwy. exit.

One person was transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash. The other person received on-scene treatment, according to authorities. 

Two lanes were blocked on I-12 east following the crash. All lanes on I-12 are now open, according to the DOTD.

