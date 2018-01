Two injured in single-vehicle accident on Heck Young Road

BAKER - Two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in an accident on Heck Young Road Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle accident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Heck Young Road near Chamberlain Avenue.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office, the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation.