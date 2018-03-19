Latest Weather Blog
Two injured following another explosion in Austin, Texas
AUSTIN, TX - Another explosion has been reported in Austin, Texas, and emergency officials were responding to early reports of two men injured.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted Sunday night that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s. There were preliminary reports of two possible explosions, but officials later tweeted that only one had been confirmed so far.
There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion. Police urged people living nearby to stay in their homes.
This is a developing story.
APD responding to Bomb Hotshot call in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. Two male patients transported with unknown injuries. Please avoid the area. Media staging area is 4635 SW Pkwy, corner of SW Pkwy and Boston Ln. APD PIO— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018
