Two injured after dump truck overturns on Harding Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning.
The truck overturned on Harding Boulevard near Howell Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash wasn't provided.
