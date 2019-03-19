65°
Two injured after dump truck overturns on Harding Blvd.

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning.

The truck overturned on Harding Boulevard near Howell Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening. 

The cause of the crash wasn't provided. 

